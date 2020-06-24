OREGON- The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Program, asks the public to help locate or find 16 year old Zion Gallaher.
Service officials said Gallaher is in foster care and knows the Portland and Sandy, Oregon areas well.
Gallaher was last seen in Portland on June 7th and is believed to be in danger.
Here are the specifics for Gallaher:
Name: Zion Gallaher
Date of birth: Jan. 8, 2004
Height: 5’10
Weight: 180 pounds
Portland Police Case #20-185646
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1392960
If you see him or know his whereabouts call local law enforcement of 911.