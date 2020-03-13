SALEM, OR- Those affected by the flooding February around Umatilla County be aware of a scam for help by support group.
The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation is warning Umatilla County residents to avoid a scam offering to help them rebuild their flood-damaged homes.
The scam is from the International Cooperation of Needy Families Supports (IFCNFS) offers to provide cash to rebuild your home. The IFCNFS is a phony organization and the fraudster is looking for victims to send them personal information and cash. Avoid this scam.
It was reported to the division that a person operating by the name of Patricia Barlow offered to help a Umatilla County flood victim rebuild their home. The potential victim just needed to fill out an online application and send $3,000. The person did not send any money to the fraudster and reported it to the division.
The division encourages everyone to follow these tips to avoid financial scams:
- Do not give out personal information by phone, email, or text message.
- Be careful opening emails, clicking on links, or downloading, files regardless of the sender.
- Be suspicious about claims that require personal information for free money.
- Report suspicious scams to local authorities.
For more information about protecting your finances, visit dfr.oregon.gov/financial. Consumers can also contact the division’s advocates at 888-877-4894 (toll-free) to ask questions, file complaints, or check the license of a financial company or advisor.