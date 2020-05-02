SALEM, OR. (AP) - Gov. Kate Brown says Oregon will launch an ambitious COVID-19 random testing program as it prepares to reopen the economy. The random program will be carried out in a partnership with Oregon Health & Science University. A request for volunteers will go out in mid-May. When any of the 100,000 volunteers develop COVID-19 symptoms, they will be tested. Experts say the random testing helps determine where the virus is located in Oregon. Brown also said some rural Oregon counties where there are almost no coronavirus cases could begin reopening slowly starting May 15.