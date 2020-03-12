SALEM, OR- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is expected to ban gatherings of 250 people or more across the state in a meeting with Oregon Health officials Thursday morning.
Gov. Brown says she has plans to respond to the continuing Coronavirus outbreak for businesses and schools as well.
The Oregon Health Authority is producing guidelines for social distancing, which is to refrain from touching or being near someone for a long period of time, and being aware of good hygiene.
In response to those at risk in assisted living homes , the governor is giving permission for Oregon state health officials to manage and monitor those facilities with more resources to contain the Coronavirus.
The meeting is expected to take place by 9 a.m. Thursday, March 12th.