CORVALLIS,OR- Oregon State Police investigating an assault on Interstate 5 from Monday morning.
State Police troopers say the assault happened around 7:50 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-5 near milepost 229.
Before OSP arrived an adult male left southbound on Interstate 5 in a white Ford pickup towing a utility trailer. The remaining male was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis with serious injuries.
OSP is asking anyone with information regarding the assault
If you have information please contact Oregon State Police.