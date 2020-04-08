MONROE,WA- Over 100 incarcerated minimum custody men inside the Monroe Correctional Complex engaged in a violent demonstration at the complex's recreational yard Wednesday night.
Monroe Correctional Complex in Snohomish County, opened its Minimum Security Unit in 1997 and it houses approximately 450 minimum custody male inmates.
State authorities said the demonstration started at 6:00 p.m. When police arrived all 100 individuals did not comply with orders including verbal directives, pepper (OC) spray and sting balls, which release light, noise, and rubber pellets.
Police used fire extinguishers that were set off within two housing units within the Minimum Security Unit, providing an appearance of smoke from the exterior. The Emergency Response Team (ERT) gave verbal directives and the directives were obeyed by over half the men. The men continued to ignore the directives, sting balls were then discharged into the area. The individuals then stopped the destruction of the two housing units and came into compliance.
There were no injuries to staff or incarcerated men. Both housing units were fully evacuated. The facility is on restricted movement. The situation is under control.
Authorities said Wednesday that the incident is in response to recent positive test results of COVID-19 among six men within the Minimum Security Unit. Those six men were transferred from the Minimum Security Unit on Sunday to the facility’s isolation unit. The facility health care team is providing clinical monitoring and supportive care for the individuals in the isolation unit.
The Department of Corrections continues to work at protecting medically vulnerable incarcerated individuals. All individuals in the housing unit where the first positive individuals were previously housed continue to have no symptoms of illness or disease (asymptomatic) and are wearing surgical masks for further protection.
The Department of Corrections officials stated late Wednesday that all correctional facilities are to be a safe and healthy facility. Officials also stated the safety and security of its correctional facilities, staff, and incarcerated individuals are taken very seriously.
The Department will do an internal investigation