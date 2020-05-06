PASCO,WA- Pasco Police arrested 38-year-old Ismael Soto Valdez Tuesday for stealing an iPad at the Rodeway Inn off of N. Oregon St. in Pasco.
Police were told by the victim and witnesses that Valdez stole the iPad after a dispute, which ended with Valdez punching the victim.
Police responded to the incident just after midnight and arrested Valdez without incident.
Valdez was booked into the Franklin County jail on an investigative hold on charges of Robbery in the Second Degree.
Anyone with additional information about this case is urged to call Pasco Police.