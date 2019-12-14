PASCO, WA - Pasco Police have released more details regarding the stabbing and fatal shooting Saturday night.
On Dec. 14 just after 8 p.m., Officers Jason Griffin, Ben Boykin, and Kierra Peoples responded to a house in the 2100 block of N. 18th Drive after a call from a resident there.
After they arrived, 18-year-old Pasco resident Alejandro Betancourt-Mendoza allegedly stabbed two of the officers and officers fired their weapons at Betancourt-Mendoza in response, striking him multiple times.
Other officers arrived shortly after and gave Betancourt-Mendoza CPR at the scene until medics arrived to take him to a hospital. He later died.
After the incident, Officer Peoples, despite her bleeding facial injuries, put a tourniquet on Officer Boykin’s lacerated forearm and drove him to Lourdes Medical Center, where he received surgery.
Officer Griffin is a 12-year veteran with PPD, currently a K-9 handler. Officer Boykin has been with PPD for 2 years and in law enforcement for a total of 6 years. Officer Peoples has been with PPD for 3.5 years.
Both officers have been released from the hospital. All three officers will be on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, which is standard procedure.
The Special Investigations Unit is currently handling the investigation.
Police also say a shooting happened nearby at the same time and they are not sure if the two incidents are related or not.