PASCO,WA- Pasco Police arrested two suspects Sunday connected to an attempted robbery at an apartment complex in Pasco.
Police said 26 year-old Josef Simeon Stueckle of Kennewick, and 26 year-old Melanie Nicole Roberts of Kennewick were prying open an apartment door on the 600 block of S. Owen St. around 6:15 p.m.
The two were caught yelled at each other and drove off with three other passengers in a car.
Witnesses were able to describe the suspects and the car and follow them as they called police. Pasco PD was able to block the road and safely arrest the two suspects.
Both Stueckle and Roberts are booked into the Franklin County Jail charged with an investigative hold for attempted residential burglary and a misedemenor for giving a false name.
The three passengers were interviewed. One was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The others were allowed to leave the scene. The Pasco PD K9 Jucon alerted on the car for the presence of illegal narcotics, and it was impounded for that and a pending search warrant for additional evidence in the burglary case.
Anyone with info about this case is urged to call Pasco PD.