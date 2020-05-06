PASCO,WA- Another phone scam involving kidnapping hit the Pasco area Tuesday.
The latest scam states that a man is holding the victim's daughter for ransom. Police say he claims to be linked to a drug cartel in Mexico.
The victim, Tuesday, recalled the suspect asked for money or he would kill his daughter, then corrected it to his wife.
The victim then asked how the suspect knew them. He described a run-in with the daughter after a collision in Seattle where she found the cartel and drugs. She was warned to pay the money or be killed.
The victim said the caller would not let him leave the line, but asked to continue talking so he could not investigate.
Police were called to investigate the call and found the victim's daughter and wife were safe at home and no money transactions were made to the suspect caller.
Police also released that the reason the suspect could call these numbers was through social media sites and numbers connected to them.
Police then investigated the phone call and released it was a scam. The police department will continue to monitor when calls like this arise in the area.
If you have any details about a similar phone scam call police.