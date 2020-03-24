PASCO,WA- Pasco Police are investigating an attempted arm robbery from last Wednesday off of Road 76 and Quadra Drive.
Police say two you men were out doing a missionary outreach Wednesday, March 18th around 8 p.m. when a white male driver with a patchy beard; black snap back ha, black hoodie and a raspy voice in a Toyota Tundra pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and demanded money. He followed the men to Wrigley Drive when they ran a different direction and called police.
Police are asking those in the area with a Ring doorbell to look over their recordings to find the suspect.
If you have any information call Pasco PD.