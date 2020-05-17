Pasco police looking for suspects involved in a home invasion

PASCO, WA- Pasco police are currently looking for two male suspects involved in a home invasion shooting Sunday morning.
The home invasion occurred around 8 a.m. on 1900 block of Lewis St. A man and woman were injured in the shooting and have been transported to the hospital, their condition is currently unknown.
Police believe the two suspects then proceeded to steal a car and forced the owner of the car into the trunk. The owner of the car was able to escape from the vehicle and call for help. The car police are looking for is a black 2019 Nissan Versa with the license plate BRC8401.
If you see this car you are encouraged to call the police both suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous. Pasco police did confirm this was the same location from a shooting in April but they are unsure if the two are connected.