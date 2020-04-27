PASCO,WA- Pasco Police arrested multiple drivers, as well as warned others for racing over the weekend around Pasco city limits.
Pasco Police released a letter on Facebook Monday afternoon warning drivers that since the COVID-19 outbreak; speeding, racing and other dangerous behavior on the road can still land you in jail and your car towed or even causing a deadly crash.
On Saturday night at about 10:09 p.m. and officer saw two cars racing side-by-side near Court and Road 44. One car was a Mustang convertible and the other a Hyundai Genesis coupe. Officers stopped both the drivers without incident and booked them into the Franklin County Jail for Reckless Driving and Racing. Both cars were towed.
About 40 minutes later, another officer driving on Court near 26th when two cars in front of him sped off side-by-side from a light that changed green. The Mercedes was pulled over, but the WRX kept going. It was pulled over by another officer down the road. Both drivers received citations for Reckless Driving/ Racing and were released.
Just before midnight, officers arrived in the area north of King City Truck Stop on Capitol Blvd for a report of several vehicles racing. As officers arrived from the north end, several vehicles attempting to leave rapidly southbound. Officer Conrad Christenson saw a Civic making erratic lane changes around other cars and travelling the wrong way in the oncoming lane. He stopped the car. The driver was arrested for Reckless Driving/ Racing, and for driving suspended. His car was towed. He was booked. Case 290-11400 Reckless Driving.
At the same event, Officer Ana Ramos attempted to stop a blue BMW after observing the same kind of dangerous driving. It failed to stop. As it went southbound into the busier truck stop neighborhood officers stopped chasing the car. Police are still looking for the car and the driver at this time.
Twenty-four hours later, just before midnight Saturday night, Officer David Dillsworth was near Road 68/ Sandifur Pkwy when he saw a Silverado speeding southbound on Road 68, apparently racing another vehicle. He stopped the Silverado. The driver was issued a citation for Racing and released.
Sunday night at about 9:42 PM, Officer Tony Grosz was on I-182 when he received a report of cars racing eastbound on the highway. He saw a group of them speed past him going eastbound.The two drivers were warned on Court at Road 36. Both drivers were cited and released for Racing. One was cited for driving suspended. One car was towed.
Police cited multiple people based on prior criminal activity at their discretion. Others were arrest and put in jail for other criminal charges on top of the reckless driving.
Police stated they will continue to be on the lookout for those racing each other and will arrest you.