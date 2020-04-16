PASCO,WA- A Pasco woman arrested Wednesday afternoon for abusing and killing roommate's cat after an argument.
Pasco Police officers responded the area of Sylvester and 14th in Pasco for a domestic issue.
A woman and her roommate were arguing when she stomped on her kitten multiple times resulting in killing the kitten.
When officers arrived to break up the argument the suspect would not comply with officer demands and was restrained by officers.
The woman was booked into the Franklin County Jail for two misdemeanors for animal cruelty and resisting arrest.
She has been known to local law enforcement for other crimes and has referred her to mental health resources at this time.