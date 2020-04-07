PASCO,WA- A woman arrested Monday night for attempting to use a knife to cut a man's neck at the Rodeway Inn on N Oregon Ave.
Police said the woman, 29-year-old Jessica Gabrielle Hernandez of Pasco, assaulted the man before threatening to slit his throat.
When officers arrived on scene around 9:12 p.m. they talked Hernandez into dropping the knife.
The victim did not need medical assistance and was not harmed.
After talking with police the two told them they were domestic partners.
The knife was taken by police as evidence.
Hernandez was booked into Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for Assault Second Degree and Domestic Violence.
Police said the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with additional info about this case is urged to call Pasco PD.