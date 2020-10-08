Passerby disrupts assault of a Central Transit Bus driver

ELLENSBURG, WA - Wednesday night at 7:05pm Officers were dispatched to an assault that just occurred on West 5th Avenue.
The driver of a Central Transit bus had driven a rider to the bus stop in the 900 block of West 5th Avenue. The male suspect was the only rider on the bus at this time when he started assaulting the female driver.
An alert passerby observed the altercation in the bus and honked her horn to distract the suspect while the driver was able to exit the bus and leave with the witness in her vehicle. They called 911 to report the assault, responding officers located the suspect still inside the bus. Ronnie Lee Meyers, with a last known address out of Yakima, was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on recommended charges of Attempted Rape and Felony Assault.
The Ellensburg Police Department wants to thank the witness for her courageous efforts in intervening and stopping this assault. We are not aware of similar attempted assaults within Ellensburg matching the suspect’s description. If you have any information about similar assaults or other suspicious interactions with this subject please contact us at 962-7280.
