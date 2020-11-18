Police investigate shooting at Quality Inn in Union Gap

UNION GAP, WA - Tuesday evening Union Gap Officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Quality Inn, 12 E Valley Mall Blvd Union Gap in reference to an assault with a weapon.
Upon arrival Police located a male that had sustained two gunshot wounds. The gunshot wounds were to the victim’s upper torso and lower hip area. Medics arrived, treated and transported the victim to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.
The identity of the victim is not being released at this time and according to hospital staff was expected to survive his injuries. The shooting is suspected to be drug related.
The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information in regards to the shooting are encouraged to contact Detectives with the Union Gap Police department.
Additional information will be released pending information obtained through the investigation.