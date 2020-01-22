SEATTLE,WA- A shooting left at least six people shot; one dead and five others injured on the corner of 3rd Street and Pine Street in downtown Seattle Wednesday evening.
Seattle Police are investigating at the scene near Pike Place Market...
According to KING 5, Seattle Police are reporting multiple victims associated with the shooting but their conditions are unknown at this time.
The Seattle Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area near 4th Avenue and Pine Street.
A suspect has fled the scene and police are searching for them.
Police say the injured have been transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, so far they have received seven people who were injured during the shooting.
One of the injured is a 50-year-old woman who is in critical condition. A 9-year-old boy now in serious condition.
The other five patients are in stable condition.
Seattle Police say the shooting was not a random act, but was out of a dispute with multiple people outside the McDonald's on 3rd and Pine.
This is a developing story.