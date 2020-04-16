KENNEWICK,WA- Kennewick Police looking for a man who stole debit card information and went on a shopping spree around 10:30 Thursday morning.
Police say a Kennewick woman called police after her debit card number was stolen and used to buy multiple items at several locations including the Kennewick Walmart.
The woman said she has physical possession of the card, but a man was using her card number.
Police are investigating how the suspect got her card information at this time.
He was seen stealing multiple sweatshirts at Walmart.
If you know any information about the suspect call KPD.