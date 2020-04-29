UPDATE: 4/29-9:30 p.m.
Pasco Police have found a dead body of an adult man in the house on E. Lewis St. The Franklin County Coroner is on the way to the scene.
Police have found bullet holes on the outside of the Conoco station, but do not believe the suspect is in the area at this time.
The two victims shot are still recovering at a local hospital.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputies are now on scene with a second drone.
UPDATE:4/29-8:15 p.m.
Pasco Police are using drones to help locate a possible suspect on the roof of the Conoco off of E. Lewis St.
This after police found a trail of blood leading to the gas station roof.
City crews have barricaded the road for a potential stand-off situation.
Police and SWAT still searching the area for other possible suspects.
PASCO,WA- Multiple people shot outside a Pasco home Wednesday evening. Two people transported to a local hospital for gunshot wounds.
Pasco Police said two people opened fire in the backyard of a home near on the 1900 block of East Lewis St. and N. Douglas Ave. across the street from Virgie Robinson Elementary School just after 6 p.m.
Witnesses told police they saw multiple suspects run south near S. Elm St. Police were told by witnesses that one suspect was also shot.
Police said the gunman is still on the loose and has blocked off E. Lewis St. in front of the elementary school.
Pasco Police have called in SWAT Teams to look over the area.
Police are telling the public to be on the lookout and stay away from the area.
If you know anything call Pasco Police.
This is a developing story.