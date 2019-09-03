KENNEWICK, WA - Police say a 19-year-old went on a crime spree over a two-day period. Tuesday during court he pleaded not guilty.
Karlo Medina is facing assault, kidnapping and robbery charges for two separate crimes.
Last Tuesday, August 27th Medina was booked into the Benton County Jail after standoff at the the Meadow Park Apartment Complex on 4th Avenue in downtown Kennewick.
Medina is connected to an assault and burglary from the previous Monday. Court documents say on Monday August 26th, Medina forced himself into a woman's home and attacked her.
The next day, Police say Medina tried to kidnap and rob a woman outside the Kennewick School District building on West Fourth Avenue. The second crime victim is an NBC Right Now news reporter. Court documents say Medina told her to get inside her news car and drive with Medina inside. This happening while Medina held what was later found out to be a toy gun to her head.
Medina has no contact orders against both victims and cannot own firearms. Medina's trial date is October 21st and he is being held on a $250,000 dollar bail.
