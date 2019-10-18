RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Police Department has launched a new online crime data portal to provide citizens with an up-to-date representation of current and past crime incidents.
The platform includes six months of crime data and is updated in real time. The program utilizes geographic information systems (GIS) technology and is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Users can apply filters to display specific crime activity. The map also includes an overlay that highlights the popular Community and Police (CAP) groups, allowing users to search incidents specific to their neighborhood.
For more information or to access the new crime data portal, visit www.ci.richland.wa.us/crimemap.