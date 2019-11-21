RICHLAND,WA- Richland Police Department are investigating a possible abduction which occurred in the area of Richland High School just before 5:00 pmthis evening.
Police say they are looking for the suspect and the victim at this time.
The alleged victim is described as a teenage male (14-15), possibly Hispanic with a blue backpack and grey sweatshirt.
The alleged suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s with a muscular build. The suspect was reported to be the passenger of a dark colored small older model truck.
We are also actively working with the Richland School District and they are assisting in trying to identify the involved parties.
If you have a child matching that description who was in the area of Richland High at that time, please ensure you know where your child is.
If your child is missing or you are unsure where they may be, please attempt to contact them and if you cannot locate them contact us at Richland Police Department as soon as possible at (509) 942-7340.