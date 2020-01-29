RICHLAND,WA- A man stabbed another on the loose near the Van Giesen and George Washington Way bus stop in Richland Wednesday night.
Richland Police say the stabbing happened when the two men were in an altercation at the bus stop.
The suspect stabbed the victim and then fled the scene.
Police called in a Pasco K-9 Unit to search the area, but he was not located.
The victim was treated with non-life threatening injuries and has left the scene.
Police say the suspect is not a threat to the community.