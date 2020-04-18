Richland police investigating debit card theft

RICHLAND, WA-Richland Police are asking for help identifying this man who they say is associated with a theft in which a debit card was stolen from a vehicle and then used at a Walmart last week. If you have any information, call the non-emergency line at (509)-628-0333.
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.