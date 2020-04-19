RICHLAND, WA- Sunday the Richland Police Department made an arrest related to the Days Inn murder that happened Friday. Police detectives arrested Joselyn Guzman for murder in the first degree for her alleged role in the homicide. She was booked into the Benton County Jail. This remains an active investigation.
