11-22-19 3:45 PM UPDATE:
RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police are saying that they have no evidence an abduction happened Thursday evening near Richland High, but continue to investigate.
Police have received no reports of missing children, and worked with the Richland School District to contact children and parents who were marked absent and/or whose absence was not excused from Friday's classes.
Friday morning RPD was notified of a backpack found on Christ the King property, whose contents were scattered around, including an ID card. Detectives contacted that person and verified they were safe and not involved.
Anyone who may have additional information should contact RPD at (509) 942-7340.
11-22-19 12:00 PM UPDATE:
RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police continue to investigate a possible abduction in the area of Richland High School just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening.
Police say a witness reported seeing the male passenger exit the vehicle and grab the alleged victim, forcing him into the truck.
Investigation has identified a possible vehicle of interest that was in the area at the time. The vehicle is a 2007-2013 silver Chevrolet extended cab pick-up truck. It appears to have a black-colored bed cover.
If you have any information about this vehicle, or this incident, please contact the Richland Police Department at (509) 942-7340.
If you have cameras at your location between Williams Blvd. and Lee Blvd., Stevens Dr. and Thayer Dr., please consider reviewing them and contacting RPD if you believe they contain footage that relates to this incident.
11-21-19 ORIGINAL STORY:
RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police Department are investigating a possible abduction which occurred in the area of Richland High School just before 5:00 p.m. this evening.
Police say they are looking for the suspect and the victim at this time. The alleged victim is described as a teenage male (14-15), possibly Hispanic with a blue backpack and grey sweatshirt. The alleged suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s with a muscular build. The suspect was reported to be the passenger of a dark-colored small older model truck.
RPD is also actively working with the Richland School District and they are assisting in trying to identify the involved parties.
If you have a child matching that description who was in the area of Richland High at that time, please ensure you know where your child is.
If your child is missing or you are unsure where they may be, please attempt to contact them and if you cannot locate them contact Richland Police Department as soon as possible at (509) 942-7340.