RICHLAND, WA - The program C.A.P also known as Community and Police is an online group that puts you in touch with the Richland Police Department and your neighbors, it's a digital version of a traditional neighborhood watch group.
"It’s been beneficial to us and the community, because we are able to correspond with them, answer questions and share information," said Cerise Peck, Crime Prevention Specialist for the Richland Police Department.
Peck says it's all done through 8 different Facebook groups created by the department. Each group is divided into a district depending on where you live.
One of C.A.P's goals is to give residents the opportunity to meet the police officers who patrol their neighborhoods, right now with Covid-19 that is being done virtually, however, the program continues to take on a life of it's own.
"We see lots of missing pets. We’ve seen people say that they have gotten a package that doesn't belong to them... and we do have people that discuss seeing someone in the neighborhood, and calling it in as a non-emergency. There’s discussion about code violations. There's also just great community discussions- at times I've seen people say hey, I have some extra vegetables or I have this, does anyone want it," Peck told NBC Right Now.
Peck also says while the main purpose of the group is crime prevention it’s nice to see community engagement. According to the Richland Police Department, the Facebook group(s) have over 3,000 members.
Community and Police (C.A.P.) Groups | City of Richland, WA