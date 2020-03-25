YAKIMA,WA- Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a second inmate that escaped the Yakima County Jail Monday evening. There are four more still on the run.
Yakima County Sheriff's Office reported that at 10 p.m. U.S. Marshals got a tip that 27 year old Neftali Serrano of Yakima was found in a house with another person convicted of a Department of Corrections order on the 900 block of S. 9th Ave in Yakima.
The other person has not been identified at this time. Both have been arrested and will be sent to a Yakima judge tomorrow. Both are have been booked into the Yakima County Jail.
Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputies are still searching for four more inmates and urge the public to call the Sheriff's Office if you have any information.