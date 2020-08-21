HERMISTON, Ore. - Hermiston Police Department and Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to the Hermiston Safeway parking lot on a report of a male having been shot.
Officers arrived within minutes and secured the scene. Paramedics tended to a 27-year old local male with what appeared to be wound(s) in the stomach area. The male was transported to Good Shepherd Hospital and then airlifted out of the area.
Officers are currently collecting witness statements and will have the scene secured for several hours. Initial reports indicate the male got into an altercation with a couple of males in a vehicle directly in front of the west entrance to Safeway. At some point, a shot or shots were fired from inside the vehicle, striking the male.
At this point it appears all the involved parties are known to each other.