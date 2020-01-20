WEST RICHLAND,WA- A suspect was arrested Monday evening after loitering around the Quail Springs Apartments in his car with a gun.
West Richland Police said an employee for the apartments contacted a subject sitting in a vehicle not known to the area. The apartment employee asked the suspect to leave when the suspect pulled out a gun, then left the apartment complex.
Police Officers were able to locate the suspect's car in the 600 block of Riverside Dr. The suspect exited the residence with no injury and has been booked into the Benton County Jail for showing off a gun; police towed the vehicle and a search warrant is pending.