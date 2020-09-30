Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of 14-Year-Old in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - At about 5:30 pm on Tuesday, September 29th, detectives from the Yakima Police Department’s (YPD) Gang Unit arrested a 17-year-old Yakima male in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Charles Taylor earlier this month.
The suspect was taken into custody at a home in the 1500 block of South 13th Street.
Taylor was shot with a shotgun at a home in the 1100 block of Willow Street on September 14th. He later died at the hospital from his wounds.
The YPD will not release the name of the suspect because he is a juvenile.
After he was arrested, the suspect, a documented gang member, refused to provide any information to YPD detectives regarding a motive behind the shooting.
“We believe, based on information obtained from individuals who were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, the suspect was recklessly pointing the shotgun at several people inside the apartment before the gun was discharged, killing Taylor,” said YPD Captain Jay Seely.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of Manslaughter 1st degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd degree.
Detectives from the YPD Major Crimes Unit are continuing to work closely with the Yakima County Prosecutor’s office as they gather more evidence and information related to the case.
Additional information about this incident will be provided if necessary when it becomes available.