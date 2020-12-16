UPDATE: (12/16/2020 10:30 PM): Kennewick Police arrested 28-year old Socrates Diaz after a 7 hour standoff on W. 7th Ave in Kennewick. Police said a family member of Diaz called police after he was assaulting them with machetes and threatening to kill them inside their RV. Five other police agencies responded to the call just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
When police arrived Diaz was barricaded inside the RV. Family members were able to escape with no injuries.
SWAT and Domestic Violence agencies used flash bangs and other non-lethal chemical sprays to de-escalate the situation and get to Diaz. Eventually Diaz surrendered and was arrested. He was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Diaz has been booked into the Benton County Jail with Assault and Domestic Violence charges. Police said there is no threat to the public and roadways have reopened.
UPDATE (12/16/2020 6:01 PM): SWAT is still at the scene of the Whispering Winds Trailer Park. The suspect is a 28-year-old male and is still believed to be armed with sharp objects inside a RV.
KPD is patrolling traffic along 7th ave. in Kennewick. They are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police and SWAT are looking for a wanted suspect on W. 7th Ave. in Kennewick. They believe he is armed with sharp objects. They are asking the public to avoid the area.
Kennewick Police, with the assistance of officers from local area agencies, and Mental Health resources, responded to Whispering Winds Trailer Park around 5:00 PM Wednesday evening.
The subject is currently wanted for Assault 2nd degree/ Domestic Violence, resulting from an alleged incident with a family member and is reported to be armed and barricaded. Neighbors have been evacuated.