SWAT assisting KPD at Whispering Winds Trailer Park

UPDATE (12/16/2020 6:01 PM): SWAT is still at the scene of the Whispering Winds Trailer Park. The suspect is a 28-year-old male and is still believed to be armed with sharp objects inside a RV.
KPD is patrolling traffic along 7th ave. in Kennewick. They are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police and SWAT are looking for a wanted suspect on W. 7th Ave. in Kennewick. They believe he is armed with sharp objects. They are asking the public to avoid the area.
Kennewick Police, with the assistance of officers from local area agencies, and Mental Health resources, responded to Whispering Winds Trailer Park around 5:00 PM Wednesday evening.
The subject is currently wanted for Assault 2nd degree/ Domestic Violence, resulting from an alleged incident with a family member and is reported to be armed and barricaded. Neighbors have been evacuated.