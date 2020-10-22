KENNEWICK,WA- Three people injured and taken to a local hospital after a car crash on US 395 and W. Kennewick Ave. in Kennewick.
Kennewick Police responded to a car crash between a truck and a Corvette involving a trapped woman in front of the Denny's on W. Kennewick Ave. just after 4 p.m. Thursday evening.
Police said there was a two car collision where the trapped woman had to be extricated and was found unresponsive; she is now awake and responsive. Two other people were found in the roadway with minor injuries. Washington State Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.
Multiple aid crews are on scene and have blocked Westbound and Eastbound Kennewick Ave. just before US 395 is blocked. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.