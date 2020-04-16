TOPPENISH,WA- A 50- year-old man found on the side of the road at the 10th block of North Elm Street with a gunshot wound recovering in a local hospital Thursday night.
Toppenish Police said neighbors heard dogs barking and a shot fired around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Then found the victim laying on the curb. When officers arrived they were able to talk with the man about the shooting.
The victim stated he was shot at by a driver in a blue Chevy passenger car.
Police say the man was shot and collapsed at the location they found him.
This case is still under investigation and anyone with any further information about this case is encouraged to contact the Toppenish Police Department at (509)865-4355, Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at (800)248-9980