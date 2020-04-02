TOPPENISH,WA- Toppenish Police are looking for four suspects who were seen shooting at a man on the 800 block of E. Toppenish Ave. Thursday afternoon.
Police say the 22 year old man was walking in East Side Park around 2:20 p.m. when four men in a red Ford four door shot at him.
As police arrived, medics rushed him to Astria. Police said he only had minor injuries.
Witnesses in the area told police they saw the suspects drive off on N. Meyers R. toward Zillah.
If you know any information about the shooting call Toppenish Police.
