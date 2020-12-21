ANDERSON, DAVID JEROME

YAKIMA, WA - The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.

Age: 37

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown 

Residence: TRANSIENT - CHECK IN WEEKLY, Yakima County

Crimes:

Nov 30 2012 - Rape Of A Child In The Third Degree

Nov 30 2012 - Promoting Prostitution In The Second Degree 

