YAKIMA, WA - The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to reoffend.
This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. HE/SHE IS NOT WANTED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT THIS TIME. THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED TO INCREASE FEAR; RATHER IT IS OUR BELIEF THAT AN INFORMED PUBLIC IS A SAFER PUBLIC.
ANDERSON, DAVID JEROME
Age: 37
Race: Black
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Residence: TRANSIENT - CHECK IN WEEKLY, Yakima County
Crimes:
Nov 30 2012 - Rape Of A Child In The Third Degree
Nov 30 2012 - Promoting Prostitution In The Second Degree