BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is getting ready to spend $400,000 of public safety tax money to replace an age-old SWAT vehicle.
For nearly 40 years, the Tri-City regional SWAT team has been using what they call the 'Peacemaker.' It's a SWAT vehicle that's more often than not used in standoff situations.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is saying the cost of maintenance on it is a nightmare, and that almost no mechanics know how to service this 1980's technology.
The Peacemaker is activated, on average, 54 times a year. This number includes a case in Benton City when a woman was being held hostage.
"We could hear her saying 'don't point the gun at me,' " said Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
In past years, the 1980's peacemaker has been activated with its partner in crime; a newer SWAT vehicle similar to it. Together, the two vehicles provide officers with front and back protection.
Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says in recent years, the 1980's vehicle has had multiple failures and hasn't started during active scenes.
Rather than having an officer in the open, the purpose of the peacemaker is to do things like bomb scaring, gassing a person inside a home or protecting a sniper in place.
In 2014 Benton County approved a 10-year three tenths of a cent public safety tax to expand law enforcement resources. In a recent financial statement, the county had saved up to 17 million dollars in its public safety tax fund. By the end of 2020, it should have 12.6 million dollars.
While it’s a hefty $400,000 dollar price tag for a new peacemaker, Sheriff Hatcher says its worth it to protect his deputies.
The new SWAT vehicle will be similar to the newer one. It's expected to have a life span of 20 years, and can be used in off-road conditions.