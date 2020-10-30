HERMISTON, OR - On October 29, 2020, at around 8:18 p.m., a male called Umatilla County dispatch on 911 to report that he and his father were involved in an altercation with two other men near Sagebrush Rd and Bensel Rd outside of Hermiston.
The reporting male said he shot the two other men, allegedly in self-defense. He also reported that his father sustained a gunshot wound during the altercation, and he was driving his father to the hospital. When deputies arrived in the area, they located two males who were deceased. The deceased persons were identified as 18 year old, Raymond Ryan Rios, and 19 year old, Hugo Madrigal-Leon, both from Hermiston.
The Umatilla Morrow Major Crime Team, the Oregon State Police Forensics Lab and Umatilla County District Attorney responded to the scene, and are currently working on this active investigation.
We will release more information as soon as it’s possible.