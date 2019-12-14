PASCO, WA- Pasco Police are investigating an officer involved stabbing and shooting on N. 18th Dr. and Pearl.
Sergeant Warren says police were investigating a property crime in the area. During initial contact two officers were stabbed, a male and a female.
Both officers drove themselves to the hospital. The female officer needed stitches to her face. The male officer is in surgery for injuries to his arm.
Sgt. Warren says police fired back, one suspect was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he now is in surgery for non-life threatening injuries.
Pasco Police say the two officers are getting treatment at a local hospital.
The Special Investigations Unit is taking over.
No information on condition and the names of the officers at this time.
Police also say a shooting nearby happened at the same time and are not sure they are related at this time.
Avoid the area.
This is a developing story.