UCSO makes arrest in Hermiston area robbery case

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - On October 25, 2020, Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gerardo Aguilar, age 18, and lodged him in the Umatilla County Jail on charges including Robbery in the First Degree, Theft in the Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Menacing.
Aguilar’s arrest follows the investigation of an armed robbery in the area of Hwy 207 and Curtis Road near Hermiston on October 23rd.
On that date, UCSO Deputy Travis Stark responded to the initial call from a male victim who reported that he was robbed at gunpoint of cash, a cell phone and his car keys. The victim was able to identify the suspects as Gerardo Aguilar and a female juvenile. The victim also provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and reported that two other persons were with Aguilar and the female during the crime.
On October 25, Deputy Cody Marcum and Deputy Michael Ellwood located and detained Aguilar and the female juvenile. Both suspects independently admitted that they committed the robbery.
During the investigation, the deputies also learned that Jovanni Lemus, age 20, and another juvenile female were involved in the crime. They located these two persons, and the vehicle and firearm used in the robbery at residence on N. Townsend Rd in Hermiston. Deputies arrested Lemus and lodged him in the Umatilla County Jail. The juvenile female was lodged at the juvenile detention center in Walla Walla.