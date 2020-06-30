MILTON-FREEWATER, WA- The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police are investigating an apparent homicide in the Milton-Freewater area.
Deputies said they responded to Elliot Rd. and Stateline Road Tuesday to a report that 37 year-old David Garcia-Morales of Milton-Freewater was laying unresponsive next to a car.
When medics arrived after 5:30 a.m. they pronounced the man dead at the scene due to gunshot wounds.
Detectives from Umatilla and Morrow Major Crimes Team, along with the Oregon State Police Crime Lab are actively investigating the case.
The Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available.
This is a developing story.