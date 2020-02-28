UNION GAP, WA- Union Gap Police investigating reports of shots fired at Valley Mall Thursday night hitting glass doors, but not injuring anyone.
Union Gap Police said four male teens were involved in a fight around 7 p.m. in front of the Macy's when one of the teens took out a gun and shot the Valley Mall doors shattering them.
Witnesses nearby said the four teens dispersed after the shots were fired and before police could arrive.
Police said there was a bullet shell and casing found near the doors.
Union Gap Police said this is ongoing investigation at this time. They are looking into surrounding businesses surveillance footage to identify the suspects.
If you know any information contact Union Gap Police.