WEST RICHLAND, WA - A man is in custody after a standoff with Benton County Sheriff Deputies and the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team.
The incident started just before 10 p.m. on Thursday when deputies were called out to the 600 block of S 45th St. and Everett Avenue in West Richland.
The Sheriff's Office says the suspect, 30-year-old Sidney Porter, allegedly fired shots at a woman's empty car after the two of them got into an argument. The woman is believed to be Porter's girlfriend.
When deputies first arrived at the scene, they say Porter was armed and barricaded himself inside a home in the area. Deputies called in the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team for backup.
At this time, deputies do not believe the woman was injured.
This is an ongoing investigation. Deputies ask the public to avoid the area.