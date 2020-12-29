UPDATE (12/30/2020 3:00 PM): The deceased bodies have been identified as 72-year-old Michael John Casey and 44-year-old Albina Victoria Devos both from Naches.
They were father and daughter. After the autopsy today, we are still investigating these deaths as a homicide until we have evidence to prove otherwise.
Detectives are following up on Crime Stoppers tips and interviewing family members and neighbors. If anyone has any security video or doorbell video near the area please review it and call the Yakima Police Department.
NACHES, WA - On December 28th, 2020, at 3:00 pm, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of W. 4th Street in Naches for a report of two deceased bodies found in a home.
A person found the bodies after they were unable to contact them by phone or in person.
Detectives and evidence technicians were called out to process the scene and gather evidence. Yakima County Sheriff's Office deputies are still out at the scene investigating. Currently, they do not know if this is a double homicide, double suicide, or a murder-suicide situation. The names of the deceased will not released until after the autopsies have been conducted.
If anyone has information regarding the deaths, please call Detective Sergio Reyna at (509)574-2567 or Crime Stoppers Yakima County at (800) 248-9980 www.crimestoppersyakco.org