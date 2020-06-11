BENTON CITY, WA- A wanted Benton City man arrested Thursday evening after running from police during a traffic stop.
Benton County Sheriff Deputies said Alvaro Meza-Aguilar had a warrant out for his arrest for an earlier crime when deputies pulled him over on the 1300 block of Hazel Street.
Meza-Aguilar was seen running from police through multiple backyards.
The Gang Team and K-9 Units were deployed to search for the suspect.
Deputies did catch him a few blocks away hiding in some bushes.
After the arrest police and Gang Team members found a heroin syringe in the front seat of the car.
Meza-Aguilar is now booked into the Benton County jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance.