RICHLAND, WA- A Richland man with two warrants was arrested after a 2 hour standoff with police.
39 year-old Christopher Curtis entered his home on Adams St. and Aaron Dr. and began disputing with his father. Police were called as the dispute between the two continued.
When Richland Police arrived on scene the two were separated. Police investigated the incident and found that Curtis was wanted for a trespassing case earlier.
A warrant was granted for his arrest and police entered the home to arrest him.
Christopher Curtis's father was treated for minor injuries.