WASHINGTON- The Washington State Health Department announced Friday night that there are two more positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Washington.
In a press conference Friday night health officials from Snohomish and King Counties shared the latest test information.
Health officials from Snohomish County, located north of Seattle, said a high school aged male has tested positive for the virus, but are still investigating where he contracted it from. Snohomish County Health officials said the student was never in contact with anyone who has contracted the coronavirus. He has not been in school since Monday and is in self isolation at his home.
Another case was from King County, where Seattle is located. The patient is a middle aged woman that had just returned to the area from South Korea on a trip. She isolated herself after showing symptoms last week.
Health officials are not stating the risk is higher, but they are monitoring it closely.
For ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus you can visit the CDC's website.