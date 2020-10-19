West Richland PD look for a registered sex offender caught on Ring Doorbell Cam

WEST RICHLAND, WA - The West Richland Police Department is asking for your help with locating Victor B Hilton age 58.
On 10/15/20 a male subject attempted to break into a residence on Northlake Drive in West Richland. Victor B. Hilton is a person of interest in this case. The male subject was captured on a Ring Doorbell camera during the commission of the crime. Hilton is a registered sex offender and currently has a warrant for his arrest for Failure to register as a Sex Offender.
Contact Person for this incident: If you have information about this individual please contact the West Richland Police Department. (509) 967-3425